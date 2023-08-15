Ola Electric has introduced a pair of fresh electric scooters in the Indian market - the S1X and S1X+. These additions now claim the title of the most budget-friendly electric scooters in Ola Electric's existing range, positioned below the S1 Air model. The initial ex-showroom prices for the Ola S1X commence at ₹79,999, catering to the 2 kWh battery variant, while the higher-end S1X+ is priced at ₹99,999. It is important to note that both of these prices are introductory offers.

