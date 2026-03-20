Falling sales, revenue prompts Ola Electric to cut R&D funds to pay debt, again

To be sure, reallocation of funds is allowed under Indian regulations. A monitoring agency, such as Icra in Ola Electric's case, is supposed to monitor how the company is using the funds. The agency has so far not flagged any issues with the company's utilization of funds. However, none of the other major new-age companies that went public in the last few years, such as Zomato, Paytm and Ather, have reallocated the funds raised in their IPOs.