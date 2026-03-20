Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is dipping into the funds it raised for innovation to pay off its debt, the latest sign of stress for the Indian electric vehicle (EV) maker as it struggles with slumping sales and stalled fundraising efforts.
Falling sales, revenue prompts Ola Electric to cut R&D funds to pay debt, again
SummaryOla Electric is diverting ₹575 crore from its R&D budget to service debt as sales and revenue plummet. This second reallocation of IPO funds highlights deepening financial stress amid rising market competition.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is dipping into the funds it raised for innovation to pay off its debt, the latest sign of stress for the Indian electric vehicle (EV) maker as it struggles with slumping sales and stalled fundraising efforts.
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