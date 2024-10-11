Ola Electric kicks off 72-hour sale: Big discounts on S1 series, up to ₹25,xxx off

Ola Electric has launched its 'BOSS 72-hour Rush' sale from October 10 to 12, featuring discounts up to 25,000 on S1 series scooters. The S1 X model starts at 49,999, while additional perks include an 8-year battery warranty and financing options.

Updated11 Oct 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Ola Electric has kicked off its 'BOSS 72-hour Rush' sale, offering customers substantial discounts on its popular S1 series of electric scooters.
Ola Electric has kicked off its ’BOSS 72-hour Rush’ sale, offering customers substantial discounts on its popular S1 series of electric scooters.

Ola Electric has kicked off its "BOSS 72-hour Rush" sale, offering customers substantial discounts on its popular S1 series of electric scooters. Running from October 10 to October 12, this limited-time sale promises enticing deals for electric vehicle enthusiasts looking to upgrade their ride, reported Economic Times.

Reportedly, among the standout offers is the S1 X 2kWh model, which can be purchased for as low as 49,999. However, interested buyers are advised to act quickly, as stock is limited for each day of the sale. Other models in the S1 series are also available at attractive prices, with discounts reaching up to 25,000 on select versions.

The flagship S1 Pro scooter, known for its advanced features and performance, is being offered with a 5,000 exchange bonus, making it an appealing option for those looking to trade in their existing vehicles. Ola's budget-friendly S1 X series comes in multiple variants, priced at 74,999 for the 2kWh model, 87,999 for the 3kWh version, and 1,01,999 for the 4kWh variant. Meanwhile, the premium models, including the S1 Pro and S1 Air, are priced at 1,34,999 and 1,07,499, respectively.

In addition to the significant discounts, customers will also benefit from exclusive perks during this promotional period. Ola Electric is offering an impressive 8-year or 80,000 km battery warranty, valued at 7,000, alongside financing options up to 5,000. Furthermore, buyers can enjoy a complimentary MoveOS+ software upgrade worth 6,000 and charging credits amounting to 7,000.

In a related initiative, Ola Electric has announced its #HyperService campaign, aimed at expanding its service network to 1,000 centres across India by the end of 2024. The company plans to train one lakh third-party mechanics by 2025, ensuring that they are equipped to service Ola vehicles effectively.

Earlier this month, Ola Electric's CEO took to social media platform X to promote the sale, describing it as the "Biggest Ola Season Sale" with "crazy offers and exclusive benefits." He encouraged the community to take advantage of the opportunity, particularly highlighting the competitive starting price of 49,999 for the S1 scooters.

 

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 04:28 PM IST
