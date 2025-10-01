Ola Electric’s sales keep declining. How much money can Bhavish Aggarwal raise?
In the September quarter, Ola Electric ceded further market share to rivals such as Ather Energy and legacy players TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto.
NEW DELHI : Ola Electric Mobility Ltd sold nearly half as many electric scooters in the September quarter as it did a year ago, missing its sales target for achieving profitability for the seventh consecutive month, once again fuelling concerns over mounting cash burn and its sustainability.