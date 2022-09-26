Ola Electric offers festive discount on S1 Pro: All details

To recall, Ola had hiked the price of its S1 Pro electric scooter, earlier. The mobility firm had already announced this probable hike in the past and now with the opening of a new purchase window the new price of Ola S1 Pro has been revealed as well. Launched at ₹1,29,999 in August last year, the Ola S1 Pro was selling at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The reasons were not disclosed but you can blame it on rising input costs.