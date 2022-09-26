Ola Electric offers festive discount on S1 Pro: All details

Ola Electric made the announcement of the festive offer through its social media handles which says, “Make the most of Ola’s festive offer and celebrate with a flat ₹10,000 off on the Ola S1 Pro.
Ola Electric, a Tamil Nadu based electric two-wheeler manufacturer is offering discounts on its flagship electric scooter for the first time. The EV maker has announced that it will offer the S1 Pro electric scooter at a discounted price during the ongoing festive sale to get more traction. The S1 Pro was launched at a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be bought during the sale at a discount of ₹10,000. Moreover, the purchase window for the festive sale is already live.
Ola Electric made the announcement of the festive offer through its social media handles which says, “Make the most of Ola’s festive offer and celebrate with a flat ₹10,000 off on the Ola S1 Pro. Other finance options are also waiting for you." This offer is valid till Dussehra which is on October 05,2022.
To avail the special offer, customers need to log on to the official website of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer. After clicking the festive offer tab, interested customers will be led to pick the option to buy S1 Pro at the discounted rate, which is ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Rest of the buying process remains the same.
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with ARAI certified range of 185 kms on a single charge. The top speed claims to touch 115 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds, as claimed.
To recall, Ola had hiked the price of its S1 Pro electric scooter, earlier. The mobility firm had already announced this probable hike in the past and now with the opening of a new purchase window the new price of Ola S1 Pro has been revealed as well. Launched at ₹1,29,999 in August last year, the Ola S1 Pro was selling at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The reasons were not disclosed but you can blame it on rising input costs.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced in a tweet that, "Looking at the excitement, we’ll give a free Gerua scooter to 10 more customers who cross 200km range in a single charge! We have 2 who’ve crossed, one each on MoveOS 2 and 1.0.16. So anyone can achieve!Will host the winners at the Futurefactory in June to take their delivery!"
