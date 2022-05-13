NEW DELHI : Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric Mobility Pvt on Wednesday sent a response to Guwahati-based Balwant Singh, expressing willingness to “have a dialogue" to “amicably resolve" concerns raised by Singh, whose son Reetam was grievously injured in an accident on 26 March, according to people aware of the development.

Singh had sent a legal notice to Ola Electric in April, charging the company with violation of his and his son’s privacy after it published their scooter’s telemetry data online. The company alleged that Reetam Singh had been overspeeding, sending the scooter flying and skidding.

Singh, on the other hand, had claimed the accident was caused by a fault in the scooter, which suddenly sped up when brakes were engaged. Singh also challenged the veracity of the data that Ola Electric had published.

Even as Ola Electric showed keenness to settle with the customer, it asked him to drop all “defamatory" content against the company. The response sent to Singh urged him to cleanse his social media presence of all tweets, retweets, posts and reports that show Ola Electric and its products in a negative light.

A Mint investigation has traced more than 150 social media accounts which seek to build a positive narrative around the brand on Twitter and frequently troll those who criticise the brand or its products.

The letter reiterated the company’s position that it wasn’t in breach of the customer’s privacy as the customer himself had made his identity known through his public complaint on Twitter.

“Ola Electric has only responded to the notice and its contents. Ola has not issued any notice," the firm’s spokesperson told Mint. However, it did not clarify or respond to particular issues on the authenticity of the telemetry data that it published.

Instead, Ola’s response asked Singh to “cease and desist from making any defamatory posts" and delete all “negative" social media posts against Ola Electric within 24 hours, two people aware of the response said.

Balwant Singh has not posted or tweeted about Ola Electric since 23 April, when he sent the notice to the company.