Ola Electric reveals its roadmap for India; plans 6 new vehciles

Ola Electric, an EV manufacturer, is currently planning to bring six new electric vehicles in India, reveals the Founder of the company. Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola Electric stated that the company will bring these products for the Indian market in near future.
The manufacturer’s product pipelines suggest that in 2023, there will be a mass-market scooter such as the S1 Air. Then for 2024, the company will introduce a premium motorcycle (cruisers, sports, adventurer and road-bikes) along with a mass-market motorbike. In 2025, Ola Electric plans to launch a premium car and then a premium SUV. However, the manufacturer stated that the vehicle should launch in 2024 and may be in 2025, the manufacturer will start the deliveries of the same. Finally, for 2026, the company will bring a new mass-market car.
So far, the EV maker has S1 and S1 Pro in its line-up. Ola Electric is now gearing up to start the production and deliveries of its next product which is the S1 Air. It was launched earlier in the year. The company will commence the deliveries of S1 Air in April 2023.
The company has also announced new year gifts such as an Ola T-shirt for the customers who send them a video with their Ola Si having fun with MoveOS 3 party mode. Additionally, the best videos will get a chance to be shown in the final video collection of Ola.
Aggarwal tweeted on Thursday announcing Ola's video collection. It reads, “It’s new year time and we would like to make a video collection of our customers having fun with the MoveOS 3 party mode! So post your videos in comments with your S1 in party mode. We will send everyone an Ola T-short and include the best videos in the final collection!"
At present, Ola Electric’s product lineup consists of e-scooters - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and the affordable Ola S1 Air launched in October 2022. The company also introduced MoveOS 3 at the event. The operating system comes with features like proximity unlock, fast charging, party mode and more to Ola scooters.
