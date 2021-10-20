Ola has revealed the dates when the test rides for its much-anticipated scooters will begin. Ola will begin the test drives for the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro from 10 November. The Q&A section on the Ola Electric website confirms that the company is going to start test rides in major cities from 10 November onwards.

Ola also explained that the test rides are aligned in a way that the buyer gets a chance to ride the scooter before paying the balance amount. An Ola spokesperson told LiveMint, "Ola Electric has provided a specific delivery window to every customer who has purchased our scooter and we remain on track to deliver the scooters within that window. We prefer customers to pay the balance amount once they have the opportunity to take a test drive and hence the final payment window is aligned to the test drive dates, starting Nov 10 onwards, which have also been communicated to the customers. We are committed to deliver the scooter within the respective delivery window to every customer."

Buyers planning to get test rides of the scooter won't have to pay anything for the ride. However, Ola has confirmed that riders will need to show their driver's licence. Buyers will be contacted directly by the company to ascertain the timing of test rides.

Ola started bookings of the Ola S1 scooters in August after the official launch event. The company had announced a sale date of 8 September. However, technical glitches delayed the booking period by more than a week. The bookings opened later that month and Ola claimed to have made ₹1,100 crore in sales of just two days. The sale will resume from 1 November.

