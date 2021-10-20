Ola also explained that the test rides are aligned in a way that the buyer gets a chance to ride the scooter before paying the balance amount. An Ola spokesperson told LiveMint, "Ola Electric has provided a specific delivery window to every customer who has purchased our scooter and we remain on track to deliver the scooters within that window. We prefer customers to pay the balance amount once they have the opportunity to take a test drive and hence the final payment window is aligned to the test drive dates, starting Nov 10 onwards, which have also been communicated to the customers. We are committed to deliver the scooter within the respective delivery window to every customer."