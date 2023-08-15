On August 15, Independence Day, Ola Electric, the producer of electric two-wheelers in India, is gearing up to introduce a pair of new models. The company has offered glimpses of these upcoming models, notably an affordable electric scooter, which is poised to become their most budget-friendly EV in the country. The launch event is scheduled to take place at Ola Electric's Future Factory in Bengaluru. Additionally, an anticipated revelation includes the introduction of MoveOS 4, a fresh software update for their existing electric vehicle lineup.

The upcoming Ola S1X electric scooter will be built upon a next-generation electric vehicle platform, which will also serve as the foundation for all forthcoming models by Ola Electric. The S1X is anticipated to feature telescopic forks for its front suspension and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. In terms of braking, the scooter will employ drum brakes both in the front and rear, possibly accompanied by a Combi-braking system. Notably, the S1X will sport steel wheels instead of alloy wheels. Furthermore, during the event, the company is set to disclose further information about its inaugural electric motorcycle. This recently hinted model, teased on the EV maker's social media channels, is projected to showcase a dynamic appearance characterized by a sizable tank and a sleek rear tail. The teaser indicates a resemblance to the KTM RC series of motorbikes in terms of design. However, it's worth noting that this iteration is likely to be in the preliminary stages of pre-production or concept development. Ola Electric has been actively evaluating numerous motorcycles as benchmarks to aid in the advancement of their own motorcycle offerings.

In addition to introducing the new electric scooter and motorcycle, Ola Electric will also uncover the enhanced Move OS software. With its fourth iteration, MoveOS 4 is anticipated to bring forth a range of fresh features. Notably, Concert mode is set to be among these additions, building upon the Party mode initially introduced in MoveOS 3. Much like the Party mode, where the scooter's lights synchronize with the playing song, Concert mode is expected to extend this concept. It's conceivable that in Concert mode, the coordination of lights and music will encompass multiple scooters.

Aside from these updates, Ola Electric might also incorporate additional moods into the scooter. Moods essentially refer to distinct home screens for the digital display. Depending on the chosen mode, the scooter modifies the acceleration sound. Currently, there exist three mood choices: light, auto, and dark.