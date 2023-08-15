Ola Electric revs up Independence Day: Gears up for S1X scooter and e-motorbike2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST
Ola Electric to launch new budget-friendly electric scooter and reveal details about electric motorcycle, along with software update.
On August 15, Independence Day, Ola Electric, the producer of electric two-wheelers in India, is gearing up to introduce a pair of new models. The company has offered glimpses of these upcoming models, notably an affordable electric scooter, which is poised to become their most budget-friendly EV in the country. The launch event is scheduled to take place at Ola Electric's Future Factory in Bengaluru. Additionally, an anticipated revelation includes the introduction of MoveOS 4, a fresh software update for their existing electric vehicle lineup.
In addition to introducing the new electric scooter and motorcycle, Ola Electric will also uncover the enhanced Move OS software. With its fourth iteration, MoveOS 4 is anticipated to bring forth a range of fresh features. Notably, Concert mode is set to be among these additions, building upon the Party mode initially introduced in MoveOS 3. Much like the Party mode, where the scooter's lights synchronize with the playing song, Concert mode is expected to extend this concept. It's conceivable that in Concert mode, the coordination of lights and music will encompass multiple scooters.
Aside from these updates, Ola Electric might also incorporate additional moods into the scooter. Moods essentially refer to distinct home screens for the digital display. Depending on the chosen mode, the scooter modifies the acceleration sound. Currently, there exist three mood choices: light, auto, and dark.