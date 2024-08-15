Ola Electric launched its first e-motorcycle series, the Roadster, featuring the Roadster Pro, Roadster, and Roadster X. Key announcements included battery production, software advancements, and Gigafactory operations.

Ola Electric officially launched the Roadster series, its first-ever e-motorcycle, which is based on the Gen 3 platform. It involves the Roadster Pro, the Roadster, and the Roaster X. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer also made important announcements about battery production, software advancements, and their Gigafactory operations.

Here are details on the Ola Electric's Roadster Series electric bikes:

Roadster Pro The Roadster Pro boasts an impressive 0-40 km/h acceleration in just 1.2 seconds. Its street naked design, influenced by last year's concept, has been refined into a more practical and traditional style. The bike is claimed to have a top speed of 194 km/h and a range of 579 km on a single charge. It also comes equipped with ADAS and a 10-inch touchscreen. Deliveries for this electric bike are set to begin by Diwali 2025, with reservations opening today.

In terms of pricing, the Roadster Pro comes at an introductory price of ₹1,99,999 for the 8KWH and ₹2,49,999 for the 16 KWH.

Roadster The Roadster is priced at an introductory rate of ₹1,04,999 for the 2.5 kWh variant, ₹1,19,999 for the 4.5 kWh variant, and ₹1,39,999 for the 6 kWh variant. Deliveries for this e-bike are scheduled to begin in January next year, with reservations opening today. The Roadster can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 2.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 126 km/h. It is claimed to offer a range of 579 km on a single charge. The bike also features a 7-inch touchscreen and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Roadster X While the budget-friendly variant, the Roadster X, is priced starting at ₹74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery pack. The Roadster X can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 124 km/h and a claimed range of 200 km on a single charge. Deliveries are set to begin in January next year, with reservations opening today. This e-bike features 18-inch alloy wheels and a 4.3-inch touchscreen.