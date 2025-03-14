Ola Electric has unveiled a series of enticing benefits on its S1 range of electric scooters, offering savings of up to ₹26,750.

According to these discounts will be available until 17th March and include reductions on both the S1 Air and S1 X+ models. The S1 Air benefits from a ₹26,750 discount, while the S1 X+ receives a ₹22,000 reduction. Additionally, the brand is extending a complimentary one-year subscription to MoveOS+ for all Gen 2 scooters.

Reportedly, in addition to these discounts, Ola Electric is introducing further incentives for prospective buyers. Customers can now avail of a 50 per cent discount on the extended battery warranty, which increases coverage to eight years or 1.25 lakh kilometres. Furthermore, the company is offering 40 per cent off on accessories, allowing owners to personalise their scooters at a reduced cost. For more details on these promotions, customers are advised to visit their nearest authorised dealership.

Ola Electric has also announced that all Gen 3 electric scooters will come equipped with MoveOS 5, the latest iteration of its operating system. While the exact release date for the stable version remains undisclosed, interested users can sign up for beta testing. The update is set to introduce several innovative features.

Key Features of MoveOS 5 DIY Mode: Riders will now have the ability to customise their scooter’s throttle sensitivity and regenerative braking. The mode includes four levels of advanced regeneration and three throttle sensitivity settings. Users can also disable advanced regeneration if preferred.

Smart Park: Although details remain limited, Smart Park is expected to refine throttle response and regulate speed to aid in parking manoeuvres, making it easier for riders to navigate tight spaces.

Smartwatch App: Ola Electric has launched a smartwatch application, allowing riders to unlock their scooter and access the boot remotely. The app also provides real-time updates on scooter status.