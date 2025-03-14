Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Ola Electric rolls out discounts up to 26,750 on S1 scooters – Offer details

Ola Electric rolls out discounts up to ₹26,750 on S1 scooters – Offer details

Livemint

Ola Electric offers discounts up to 26,750 on S1 scooters until March 17. S1 Air sees a 26,750 reduction, while S1 X+ gets 22,000 off. Additional benefits include a one-year MoveOS+ subscription, extended battery warranty discounts, and 40 per cent off accessories.

Ola Electric has unveiled a series of enticing benefits on its S1 range of electric scooters, offering savings of up to 26,750.

Ola Electric has unveiled a series of enticing benefits on its S1 range of electric scooters, offering savings of up to 26,750.

According to these discounts will be available until 17th March and include reductions on both the S1 Air and S1 X+ models. The S1 Air benefits from a 26,750 discount, while the S1 X+ receives a 22,000 reduction. Additionally, the brand is extending a complimentary one-year subscription to MoveOS+ for all Gen 2 scooters.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

Ola Electric S1 Z

₹ 59,999 - 64,999

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Okinawa R30

₹ 61,998

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Zelio Little Gracy

₹ 49,500 - 58,000

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

EeVe Ahava

₹ 62,499

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Reportedly, in addition to these discounts, Ola Electric is introducing further incentives for prospective buyers. Customers can now avail of a 50 per cent discount on the extended battery warranty, which increases coverage to eight years or 1.25 lakh kilometres. Furthermore, the company is offering 40 per cent off on accessories, allowing owners to personalise their scooters at a reduced cost. For more details on these promotions, customers are advised to visit their nearest authorised dealership.

Ola Electric has also announced that all Gen 3 electric scooters will come equipped with MoveOS 5, the latest iteration of its operating system. While the exact release date for the stable version remains undisclosed, interested users can sign up for beta testing. The update is set to introduce several innovative features.

Key Features of MoveOS 5

DIY Mode: Riders will now have the ability to customise their scooter’s throttle sensitivity and regenerative braking. The mode includes four levels of advanced regeneration and three throttle sensitivity settings. Users can also disable advanced regeneration if preferred.

Smart Park: Although details remain limited, Smart Park is expected to refine throttle response and regulate speed to aid in parking manoeuvres, making it easier for riders to navigate tight spaces.

Smartwatch App: Ola Electric has launched a smartwatch application, allowing riders to unlock their scooter and access the boot remotely. The app also provides real-time updates on scooter status.

Road Trip Mode: Designed for group rides, this feature offers navigation assistance on the dashboard while displaying the locations of fellow riders, ensuring a seamless group riding experience.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.