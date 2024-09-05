Ola Electric has launched festive discounts for Ganesh Chaturthi on its S1 Pro, S1 X, and S1 X+ models, featuring ₹ 5,000 price cuts and exchange bonuses. The promotions run from September 1st to 7th, with additional bank offers available until September 30th.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has rolled out a range of festive discounts in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, covering its popular S1 Pro, S1 X, and S1 X+ models (via HT Auto).

Reportedly, the offer includes both price reductions and additional incentives, complementing the existing banking promotions that the brand has already put forth this month.

Festive Savings on the S1 Pro Customers eyeing the Ola S1 Pro can take advantage of a direct discount of ₹5,000, applicable in a wide range of locations, including Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh. Other cities where this discount can be availed include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and more.

Discounts on S1 X and S1 X+ Models The S1 X (4 kWh variant) and S1 X+ are also part of the festive price cuts, with a similar ₹5,000 markdown. After the discount, the price of the S1 X (4 kWh variant) stands at ₹96,999, while the S1 X+ is priced at ₹89,999 (both prices ex-showroom). Unlike the S1 Pro, the discounts on these models do not specify any regional limitations.

Additional Perks and Exchange Bonuses In addition to the price reductions, Ola Electric is offering exchange bonuses on older two-wheelers. For those trading in their previous vehicles for a new S1 Pro, there is an exchange bonus of ₹12,000. Similarly, buyers opting for the S1 X (4 kWh) can enjoy an exchange benefit of ₹8,000. The exchange program also notes that the bonus will be limited to 30 per cent of the assessed value of the old vehicle, or the respective bonus amount, whichever is lower.

Other incentives include a 25 per cent discount on accessories, applicable to items such as buddy steps, scooter covers, and floor mats.

The festive promotion, active from September 1st to 7th, provides customers with special savings. However, these deals are available only in select states, and interested buyers are encouraged to visit Ola Electric's website for specific regional details.