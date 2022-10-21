Ola Electric’s ‘Diwali Event’: Everything we expect to unveil tomorrow

Ola Electric has two electric scooters in its current line-up - S1 and S1 Pro. The Pro was launched last year whereas the S1 was launched in August this year. Now, the EV company has scheduled an event on Diwali and they have released some teasers on their social media pages. Here is everything that is expected to launch tomorrow at Ola Electric’s Diwali event.
MoveOS 3
It is confirmed so far that Ola Electric would be launching MoveOS 3 on Diwali. The roll out is supposed to take place in a phased manner. As of now, the S1 and S1 Pro will be getting the MoveOS 3. It is likely that Ola will not offer all the new features on the S1 considering it is a lower-end variant.
MoveOS 3 brings features such as acceleration sounds, hill hold control and party mode. These are the features that Ola Electric promised when they launched the S1 Pro in the Indian market.
Other features that are expected to be launched with the MoveOS 3 are proximity unlock. Levels of regenerative braking, hazard lights, profiles, calling document storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, fall detection, halo lamp, voice assist, moods and widgets.
Ola’s new affordable scooter
Ola Electric is working on a more affordable version of the scooter. It could be unveiled at the Diwali event. The scooter will be doing directly against the mainstream petrol-powered scooters. So, the new variant should be priced aggressively, if it wants to compete against the popular scooters. It would be less powerful, come with fewer features and have less riding range.
New battery
The EV company is also working on a new battery design which was revealed by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. He tweeted, “Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell! The cell is the heart of the EV revolution. We need to make our own technology to scale faster and innovate. Much more in the pipeline on our cell technology roadmap!" wrote Aggarwal in his tweet.
Accessories
Ola Electric is working on accessories for the S1 and S1 Pro. As of now, it is not known what all accessories will be offered with the electric scooters. They could be a centre stand, a footrest, a tire pressure monitoring system and more.
