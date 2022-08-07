Ola Electric S1 Pro may soon get a new colour variant

Ola Electric S1 Pro may soon get a new colour variant2 min read . 02:07 PM IST
- Marshmellow , Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey and Gerua are the colour options of Ola S1 Pro.
Ola Electric may introduce a new colour model of S1 Pro scooter on August 15. Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a teaser on microblogging site Twitter. While it does not reveal any details or name of the product, the post says that the company will reveal ‘greenest EV’ it has ever made. Most likely, Ola Electric may introduce a Green colour variant of the S1 Pro scooter.
“On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made! Any guesses?" Bhavish Aggarwal wrote in his Twitter post. He has also shared a teaser video that shows a silhouette of an electric vehicle (probably S1 Pro) with forest in the background. ‘The Greenest Scooter Just Got Greener..India, See You on August 15’, the video says.
Ola Electric S1 Pro was launched in the year 2021 at ₹1.29 lakh. The company increased the scooter’s price to ₹1.40 lakh in May earlier this year.
Ola Electric currently offers two electric scooters in India - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with ARAI certified range of 185 kms on a single charge. The scooter’s top speed, as claimed by the company, is 15 kmph. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds, as the company says.
It comes powered with Ola Electric’s latest Move OS2 software updates. Ola S1 Pro scooter comes equipped with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and cruise control features.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric is reportedly looking to enter the EV car market. It is said to be working on its first electric car which is expected to launch in India next year. The company, according to a previous report, is also looking to acquire 1,000 acres of land for its EV four-wheeler factory. This is almost double its current FutureFactory where it builds S1 Pro electric scooters.
