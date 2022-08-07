Ola Electric S1 Pro may soon get a new colour variant

Meanwhile, Ola Electric is reportedly looking to enter the EV car market. It is said to be working on its first electric car which is expected to launch in India next year. The company, according to a previous report, is also looking to acquire 1,000 acres of land for its EV four-wheeler factory. This is almost double its current FutureFactory where it builds S1 Pro electric scooters.

