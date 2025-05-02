Ola Electric’s struggle with sales deepens in a booming electric two wheeler market
SummaryDespite some of this backlog being cleared in April, the company saw more than 40% decline in sales in the month, indicating that the number of vehicles sold and registered only in April would be lower than the 19,709 figure.
In a continuing slide in fortunes, electric two-wheeler (e-2W) market leader Ola Electric Mobility Ltd recorded its second-lowest monthly sales last month since listing on the public markets in August 2024. The company was able to deliver 19,709 vehicles in the month, according to data from the government’sVahan portal. That’s a hefty fall from the 34,160 units it sold last April.