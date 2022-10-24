Ola Electric scales up e-scooter production, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The company has a current capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory. When fully completed, Ola Electric has stated that its manufacturing facility will have a capacity to produce 1 crore electric two-wheelers annually.
Ola Electric, an electric automobile manufacturer, is ramping up production of its e-scooters and is parallelly expanding capacity at its factory in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu to meet future demand, says company Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Saturday.
Recently, the company launched its new Ola S1 Air electric scooter at an introductory price of ₹79,999, and said it will also make a foray into electric motorcycles by next year.
"We have sold upwards of a lakh units now (since the company made a foray into the electric two-wheeler space last year in August). Now, we have very significant momentum behind us. We are already producing more than 1,000 a day now at the future factory. We will be scaling it up significantly beyond that," Aggarwal stated in a virtual press conference.
Aggarwal further said,"We feel that in the next six to eight months we will exhaust the (current) installed capacity and we are also in parallel expanding our capacity in the future factory."
The company has a current capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory. When fully completed, Ola Electric has stated that its manufacturing facility will have a capacity to produce 1 crore electric two-wheelers annually.
On the new S1 Air electric scooter, he said the company is very confident about the product considering its specifications and price point of the vehicle, which is comparable to a conventional engine scooter. It has been built on the same platform as the company's existing model S1.
With the existing two models, it would accelerate Ola Electric's overall sales, he added. The S1 Air is powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack and has a 4.5KW hub motor. It weighs 99 kg and has a top-speed of 85Km/hr. It can accelerate 0-40 kmph in 4.3 seconds, the company claimed.
The company, which in August last year made a foray into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much anticipated products citing global semiconductor shortage issue.
