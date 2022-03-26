In an unfortunate incident, an Ola electric scooter caught fire today. The video circulating across social media shows Ola electric scooter catching fire and immediately huge flames engulf it. Luckily, no one got any injuries or burns due to this fire. The news reports say that this incident happened in Pune which is being widely circulated across Twitter.

Ola said that it is ascertaining the situation and is in touch with the customer. Ola also said that it is investigating the matter.

Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards, said Ola.

Ola scooter in flames highlights safety issues with batteries. NMC cells more prone to ‘Thermal Runaway’ or spontaneous fires than LFP cells. @OlaElectric must investigate & give us answers. Thank God no one injured and # burnol not needed! pic.twitter.com/kupn2fANTP — Hormazd Sorabjee (@hormazdsorabjee) March 26, 2022

People on social media started speculating about the possible summer season or the heat for this fire but it will be too early to speculate the reason behind this incident.

Ola Electric responded to this unfortunate incident and said, “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days."

Ola said that after investigating it will be able to share more on this incident.

