Ola electric scooter catches fire, company responds

Ola electric scooter catches fire, company responds1 min read . 08:05 PM IST
- The news reports say that this incident happened in Pune
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In an unfortunate incident, an Ola electric scooter caught fire today. The video circulating across social media shows Ola electric scooter catching fire and immediately huge flames engulf it. Luckily, no one got any injuries or burns due to this fire. The news reports say that this incident happened in Pune which is being widely circulated across Twitter.
In an unfortunate incident, an Ola electric scooter caught fire today. The video circulating across social media shows Ola electric scooter catching fire and immediately huge flames engulf it. Luckily, no one got any injuries or burns due to this fire. The news reports say that this incident happened in Pune which is being widely circulated across Twitter.
Ola said that it is ascertaining the situation and is in touch with the customer. Ola also said that it is investigating the matter.
Ola said that it is ascertaining the situation and is in touch with the customer. Ola also said that it is investigating the matter.
Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards, said Ola.
People on social media started speculating about the possible summer season or the heat for this fire but it will be too early to speculate the reason behind this incident.
Ola Electric responded to this unfortunate incident and said, “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days."
Ola said that after investigating it will be able to share more on this incident.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!