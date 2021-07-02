Ola Electric has revealed its first scooter that will be launched soon in the country. The new e-scooter has been taken on Bengaluru roads for a ride completely undisguised by Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola. In the teaser, the company also revealed a few key details about the upcoming scooter.

Aggarwal, in the tweet sharing the teaser video, stated, "Took this beauty for a spin! Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet!"

Took this beauty for a spin! Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming! #JoinTheRevolution @Olaelectric https://t.co/ZryubLLo6X pic.twitter.com/wPsch79Djf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 2, 2021

The video showcases that the new e-scooter will come with some "segment-best" features. The scooter in the video is the black colour variant that was confirmed by the company chief last month. Ola Electric will also launch the scooter in other colours as well.

The new Ola Electric scooter will come with ergonomic seating. The company also claims the scooter will come with "superior cornering" ability. The scooter will also boast "class-leading acceleration". Another segment-best claimed by the company is boot space. Ola claims the scooter comes with "largest-in-class boot space."

In the last week of Jue, Ola co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal had announced that phase 1 of its electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu is nearing completion. Agarwal, in a tweet announced that the construction site has been completely transformed from 'acres of empty rock land to the world's largest 2W factory.'

In terms of design, the new e-scooter has a slim profile. However, the twin headlamp cluster, surrounded by LED DRLs give it a unique look.

Earlier, Aggarwal announced that they will be setting up over 1,00,000 charging stations across 400 cities and towns in the country. The company will be setting up 5,000 charging points as part of this network in the first year. The fast charger for the scooter is expected to charge the scooter up to 50% in a matter of 18 minutes for a 75 km range. This also hints that the new scooter will come with a claimed range of 150 km in a single charge.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.