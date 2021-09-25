Ola Electric, on its official website, has listed the steps that will be taken to service the scooters

Ola Electric Scooters have got immense attention from the Indian audience. The company claims to have sold scooters worth over ₹1,100 crore in just a span of two days of the first sale. Despite the incredible demand, there’s some scepticism when it comes to the service network of the company. Considering that the company doesn’t have a lot of physical presence in the form of dealerships and service centres, one of the biggest questions buyers and potential buyers have is after-sales maintenance and service.

Ola Electric, on its official website, has listed the steps that will be taken to service the scooters. The servicing and maintenance aspect bit will be unconventional, when compared to standard automobile companies. Just like the company plans to make the delivery process online friendly, even servicing will be done at the owner’s home.

The service booking will be made from the official application for the scooter. The company will then assign an "Ola Champion" to conduct the service, along with an estimated time of arrival. The servicing will be done at home by the assigned technician.

The scooter will also use Predictive AI maintenance where users will get alerts prompting for a service or a repair via the phone. This will allow buyers to break from the standard time frame followed by other manufacturers.

Ola has claimed that it will sell its scooters through an omnichannel model, including both online and offline experience centres that it is in the process of setting up. Ola Electric aims to have one experience centre in every city over the next couple months.

The Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999 which the Ola S1 Pro is selling at a price of ₹1,29,999. However, the pricing is different for some of the states namely Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The price of Ola S1 starts as low as ₹79,999 in the state of Gujarat. The Ola S1 Pro has been priced at 1,09,999 in Gujarat. The price difference can be attributed to various subsidies.