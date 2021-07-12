Ola Electric will soon launch its first scooter in India. The company has not only revealed teasers of the new electric scooter but also shared a video where CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal was seen driving the vehicle on Bengaluru roads.

The Ola Electric scooter is expected to launch very soon, as early as later this month. The company has not officially declared a launch timeline as yet, so readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt. However, many features of the scooter have been revealed by the company.

Driving Range of the new scooter

One of the biggest concerns of any EV buyer is the vehicle's range as companies are still in the process of developing an exhaustive charging ecosystem. Ola Electric has not revealed the official figures for the driving range. However, the company did mention that a 50% charge could provide a range of 75 km. We can safely assume that the scooter will roughly get a driving range of 150 km in a single charge.

The fast charger for the scooter is expected to charge the scooter up to 50% in a matter of 18 minutes for a 75 km range. This also hints that the new scooter will come with a claimed range of 150 km in a single charge.

Earlier, Aggarwal announced that they will be setting up over 1,00,000 charging stations across 400 cities and towns in the country. The company will be setting up 5,000 charging points as part of this network in the first year. A fast charger will be able to charge the scooter to 50% in around 18 minutes, according to Aggarwal.

Features of Ola Electric scooter

In the teaser video shared by the company, we can see that the new e-scooter will come with some "segment-best" features. The scooter in the video is the black colour variant that was confirmed by the company chief last month. Ola Electric will also launch the scooter in other colours as well.

The company has claimed that the scooter will get best-in-class boot space as well. Additionally, the new scooter will get an app-based key for a keyless experience.

Ola has claimed that electric scooter will come with ergonomic seating. The company also claims the scooter will come with "superior cornering" ability as well as "class-leading acceleration".

In terms of design, the new e-scooter has a slim profile. However, the twin headlamp cluster, surrounded by LED DRLs give it a unique look.

In the last week of Jue, Ola co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal had announced that phase 1 of its electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu is nearing completion. Agarwal, in a tweet announced that the construction site has been completely transformed from 'acres of empty rock land to the world's largest 2W factory.'

