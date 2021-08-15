Ola Scooter bookings were opened last month and the Ola Electric company is finally introducing us to its first offering ever. The electric scooter is expected to disrupt the electric two-wheeler segment which is in its nascent stage. The company also rolled out the first manufactured unit of Ola Scooter S1 from its Futurefactory in Chennai.

Ola Electric is expected to price the scooter aggressively. The company has been hyping the price aspect of the scooter, which hints that it might undercut its competition from TVS, Ather, Bajaj Auto, Simple Energy, among others. The scooter is expected to be priced below the ₹1-lakh mark.

Ola Electric scooter is open for booking at ₹499. Earlier, the company had claimed that bookings have poured in from over 1000 Indian cities and the company plans to start delivering to all locations simultaneously. The Ola Scooter S1 can also be home delivered to buyers.

Ola Electric Scooter range and price will be announced shortly but the company has revealed that the Scooter can be charged up to 50% in 18 minutes and a 50% charge can deliver 75 km driving range. We can expect the company to provide a driving range of 150 km on at least one of the variants. The Ola Scooter is expected to be launched in three variants with different features.

