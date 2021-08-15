Ola Electric scooter launch LIVE updates: From specs to pricing, what to expect

Ola Electric Scooter range and price will be announced shortly but the company has revealed that the Scooter can be charged up to 50% in 18 minutes and a 50% charge can deliver 75 km driving range. We can expect the company to provide a driving range of 150 km on at least one of the variants. The Ola Scooter is expected to be launched in three variants with different features.

