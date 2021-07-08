After recently teasing the new Ola electric scooter , Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, on Wednesday announced that the scooter production is going to begin soon as he shared a video of the construction progress of its two-wheeler manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which upon completion will be the largest 2W facility in the world.

In a twitter post, Aggarwal also asked his followers to get on the waitlist. The interested customers can join the waitlist in Ola Electric's website by entering their mail details here.

''Almost there! Scooter production to begin soon! Get on the waitlist and #JoinTheRevolution,'' he tweeted.

In the last week of June, Aggarwal had announced that phase 1 of its electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu is nearing completion. He said that the construction site has been completely transformed from 'acres of empty rock land to the world's largest 2W factory.'

The company has said that it will produce over 10 million electric vehicles a year and is the most advanced, with over 3,000 AI-enabled robots and the greenest with over 100 acres of forest area on site.

The new Ola Electric scooter will come with ergonomic seating. The company also claims the scooter will come with "superior cornering" ability. The scooter will also boast "class-leading acceleration". Another segment-best claimed by the company is boot space. Ola claims the scooter comes with "largest-in-class boot space."

