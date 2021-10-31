The next purchase window for Ola electric scooters has been delayed by a month and a half as the fledgling EV manufacturer focuses on completing pending orders first. The electric scooters will now be available for purchase on December 16, instead of the earlier announced date of November 1.

In a message to customers who have reserved their units, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric two-wheeler company said it has received “unprecedented demand" for its two offerings - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro - and is “currently busy fulfilling existing orders".

This is the second deadline pushed ahead by Ola Electric. It had changed the original deadlines for test rides and deliveries of its electric scooters from October 25 to November 10. Even after the recent update in timelines, existing customers will have to make the final payment by November 10.

Also Read: How to charge your Ola Electric Scooter S1 and S1 Pro. See video

“We will be opening our purchase window for fresh orders on December 16, 2021. We will reach out to you in the coming weeks to schedule your test ride," Ola Electric said in a note to its customers.

“Note that if you have already paid ₹20,000 and secured your scooter during our first purchase window on September 15th and 16th, then there is no change for you. As communicated earlier, your final payment window will open from November 10 onwards basis our previous communication to you and your scooter is on track to reach you within the delivery window already communicated to you," it further added.

The date for the next purchase window has been pushed to ensure minimal waiting time between purchase and deliveries for future customers and fulfill existing customer orders, Ola Electric said.

Earlier this month, Ola Electric had assured that it is on track to hand over scooters within the "specific delivery window" announced earlier and has decided to take final payment for the booked units of its electric scooter S1 after initiating test drives for customers from November 10.

Also Read: Ola Electric scooters S1, S1 Pro test rides, deliveries: All you need to know

Ola Electric will set up touch points where customers can test drive the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, before they pay the remaining amount for their scooters.

Some customers had complained about the lack of transparency at the company's end regarding the

Last month, Ola had stated that the sales of its maiden electric scooter crossed ₹1,100 crore in two days. The two e-scooters, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, were unveiled on August 15 this year.

The company had previously stated that it would initially start with a 10 lakh annual production capacity and then scale it up to 20 lakh, in line with market demand, in the first phase.

Ola Electric had claimed that its plant - when fully completed - would have an annual capacity of one crore units, “that is 15 per cent of the world's entire total two-wheeler production".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.