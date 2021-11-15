Ola Electric which started the test rides for customers have started to get initial reactions from the users who did a test ride on the Ola electric’s S1 scooter.

Employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) remained firm on their demand for the loss-making corporation's merger with the state government and continued their strike on Monday, resulting in bus operations being shut at all 250 depots in the state, officials said.

Here are some of the reactions by the users who took the test ride for the new Ola scooter:

Users said the new scooter is zippy and also said that the torque of the new scooter is also very good. The user also said that the pillon riders will also get a comfortable ride in the new ola electric scooter due to its suspension according to the riders who did the test ride.

A user said that he travelled around 800kms from Kanyakumari to take a test ride and said that it made the right buzz since the day of its launch.

A third user from Ahmedabad said that the colours options used for the scooter are very good.

The electric scooter, which comes in two trims - Ola S1 and S1 -, is available to purchase on the Ola App. While the sale was to start on September 8, it postponed the process by a week to September 15, as it faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers. Ola is starting the purchase in batches, and prioritising users based on their dates of reservation, the company said in a statement. "You will need to pay an advance of ₹20,000 for purchasing your Ola S1/Ola S1 Pro, and the rest before shipment. You can also avail convenient EMI options when you make the rest of the payment.

The company had, on August 15, unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter in the two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for ₹499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours. However, the company has not disclosed how many orders it has received so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.