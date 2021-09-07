It's been months since Ola electric scooter first made headlines. The much-hyped electric two-wheeler was finally unveiled on August 15, the 75th Independence Day of India, in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro.

Now, both variants of Ola S1 electric scooter will be available for purchase from September 8, Wednesday, right before the World EV Day.

Bookings for Ola's first e-scooter have been open since July, to very enthusiastic response. The e-scooter had got 1 lakh bookings in the first 24 hours. The company has not reveled how many units have been registered so far, though.

If you have booked a Ola Scooter or if you intend to purchase one, here are a few things you need to keep in mind.

Ola electric scooter price

Ola Electric has launched two variants of its e-scooter - the S1 and the higher-end S1 Pro. Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999, whereas the S1 Pro will cost ₹1,29,999.

These are ex-showroom prices including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies. Which means these rates are bound to change depending on the state you buy the e-scooter in.

How to buy Ola electric scooter

Ola Electric does not have dealerships that you can visit to buy the S1 scooter. The whole process will be online instead. To book the vehicle, prospective buyers will have to give a token amount of ₹499. Starting September 8, when it actually does on sale, they can complete the purchase by paying the remaining amount and choosing colours.

Ola electric scooter delivery

After confirming the purchase, buyer will be updated about where they stand on the waiting list and how many buyers are lined up before them. Ola will bring the scooter right to the buyer's doorstep, with deliveries expected to begin in August.

Ola electric scooter financing options

Ola Electric has tied up with several banks and financial institutions to provide easy loans to its buyers. These lenders include Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime, TATA Capital and YES Bank, .

Some of these will begin disbursing loans right from September 8, while others will come on board later.

Ola electric scooter service and repair

Not just deliveries, but Ola Electric will also bring servicing and repair for its scooter right to the owner's home. The in-built AI system will alert the owner when the vehicle is need of service or repair and they can book it on an app. The technician will be dispatched to the complete the task.

Ola electric scooter specifications

The scooter has been released in 10 colours with an 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs, developed in-house. Ola is setting up a Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. The manufacturing facility will be spread across 500 acres, making it the biggest scooter-making factory in the world.

