Ola electric scooters will finally go on sale Wednesday, a week after the company postponed its sale due to technical difficulties in making the official website for purchases live for customers. Ola customers who have reserved a scooter can now convert that to a purchase by paying the remaining amount and finalise vehicle variant and colour options.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal informed the opening of the scooter sale on Twitter. “Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now!l We’re opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it’s live for you!" he tweeted.

The company had last month launched the Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

Ola Electric scooter: 4-step guide to complete your booking

1. If you have already paid the pre-booking price, you can log onto Ola Electric website using your phone number and choose the variant you want to purchase. If you are yet to register the scooter, you can pay a token amount of ₹499 to pre-book the scooter.

After finalising the variant you want to purchase, next, choose from the 10 available colour options. Ola has made it possible to change choices from ones that may have been selected at the time of reservations.

2. Next is the payment tab. Depending on the variant you have selected, you will now have to pay your balance amount. For people who want to finance their scooters, the equated monthly installments (EMIs) for S1 scooters will start from ₹2,999 per month. For the Ola S1 Pro, which is the advanced version of the electric scooter, the EMIs will begin from ₹3,199.

3. If you need financing, Ola Financial Services has tied up with leading banks including IDFC First Bank, HDFC, and TATA Capital to help finance your Ola S1. HDFC Bank will provide pre-approved loans to eligible customers in minutes on the Ola and Ola Electric apps, the company said, adding that TATA Capital and IDFC First Bank will process digital KYC and provide instant loans approvals to eligible customers.

In case you don’t need financing you can simply pay an advance of ₹20,000 for Ola S1 or ₹25,000 for Ola S1 Pro, and the rest when the company invoices your scooter to you. Down-payment and advance are entirely refundable but only till before the unit is from the company's factory.

4. A delivery date will be provided once the purchasing formalities are complete. Deliveries of Ola Electric scooters will start in October.

