Ola will start delivering the second batch of its electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro next week and will continue to do so in the consecutive weeks in different cities. The CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal informed the interested buyers who had booked it via his Twitter profile. The Bengaluru-based mobility firm started delivering these e-scooters starting December 15. Last it did in its home turf, Bengaluru and its adjacent city Chennai. Bhavish informed that Vizag, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai will be next locations for deliveries.

On the first day of delivery (Dec 15), it only gave out 100 scooters.

“Addressing the most popular question - yes, deliveries are on! Wonderful to see happy customers with their Ola scooters. Bangalore, Chennai last week. Vizag, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & many more cities this week & next! Scooters are en-route! Thanks for your patience & Red heart," wrote Bhavish.

He also thanked interested buyers for their patience. Ola has been missing delivery dates couple of times which has irked buyers.

Ola launched their electric scooter in two trims, S1 and S1 Pro priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom).

