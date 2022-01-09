Ola electric scooters buyers to wait for cruise control, hill hold. Read more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola electric scooters will get over-the-air updates (OTA) in the next three to six months time. The Bengaluru-based mobility firm Chief Marketing Officer, Varun Dubey, said that features like cruise control, hill hold, navigation etc. are coming up in the next few months by June. “So features like cruise control, hill hold, navigation etc. are coming up in the next few months by June. That is what we are going to deliver and it is not just about those features. As consumers continue to use the scooter and live with the scooter, we will learn and we will keep adding more and more features which consumers will continue to get," Dubey said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola electric scooters will get over-the-air updates (OTA) in the next three to six months time. The Bengaluru-based mobility firm Chief Marketing Officer, Varun Dubey, said that features like cruise control, hill hold, navigation etc. are coming up in the next few months by June. “So features like cruise control, hill hold, navigation etc. are coming up in the next few months by June. That is what we are going to deliver and it is not just about those features. As consumers continue to use the scooter and live with the scooter, we will learn and we will keep adding more and more features which consumers will continue to get," Dubey said.

During a TV interview he also clarified on the range of Ola electric scooters which was being debated among the buyers. People claimed that Ola scooters; S1 and S1 Pro, aren’t getting the claimed mileage. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

During a TV interview he also clarified on the range of Ola electric scooters which was being debated among the buyers. People claimed that Ola scooters; S1 and S1 Pro, aren’t getting the claimed mileage. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company website claims that Ola S1 Pro can touch upto 181 kilometers while the S1 can go up till 135 kilometers, certified by ARAI. The test results were based under certain conditions like, single rider with up to 70 kg in weight, says Ola. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the customers complained that these scooters were not upto the claimed range. Due to rising questions company’s CMO came out said that its unfair. In an interview with CNBCTV18News, Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric said, “All vehicles have to receive a local ARAI certification which always provides a figure which is higher than the real-world mileage. This is standard industry practice." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Ola electric scooters come in two trims; Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999 (both, ex-showroom). Produced at Ola’s Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, these electric scooters are now being delivered to its customers and the company claims that till date it touched 4,000 units of deliveries across the country in December. The Bengaluru-based mobility firm also claimed that it has got nearly 10 lakh bookings.