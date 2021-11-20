Ola Electric has reportedly delayed the deliveries of its electric scooter by two weeks to a month due to the global semiconductor shortage. The company was planning to start deliveries later this month for buyers who have booked their units, but will now be able to do so only by mid to late December.

Bhavish Agarwal-led Ola Electric has written to its customers about unavoidable delays in delivery of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, reports suggested on Saturday. The delay is on account of shortage of parts amid a global chip shortage.

The first batch of deliveries will now happen between December 15 and December 30, instead of the earlier expected October 25 to November 25.

Notably, the final payment window for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric was opened on November 10 as company had exuded confidence that it was on track to complete deliveries.

The delay in deliveries comes as Ola Electric unveiled plans to take customer test rides for its electric scooters across the country. With this expansion, customers in over 1,000 cities and towns will be able to test ride and experience the Ola S1 electric scooter, the company stated.

Ola Electric had kicked off test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities - Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19.

The new batch of cities, which will be see Ola touch points for test riding the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters includes Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur and Nagpur.

Ola Electric had launched its first offerings for the electric vehicle market - S1 and S1 Pro on August 15 earlier this year. The reservation window for the scooters was opened online where buyers could reserve their units for ₹499.

Ola subsequently opened the entirely digital purchase window and will deliver the vehicles straight to buyers homes; there are no physical dealerships for the electric two-wheelers. The service and repair facilities for Ola Electric scooters will also follow the same model.

Ola Electric claims its S1 scooter can go 121 km on a single full charge, whereas the more expensive S1 Pro model can run for 180 km on a once fully charged. The S1 variant comes with a price tag of ₹1 lakh, whereas the higher S1 Pro costs ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom price before state subsidies).

The Ola scooters come with three ride modes - Normal, Sport and Hyper, along with instant acceleration, stable high-speed ride, among others, there are also factors like a large display screen with an Android-based OS, app control, speakers, USB point for charging etc.

