Ola Electric is facing backlash from buyers due to lack of clarity over the booking, delivery date and test rides. The Bengaluru-based mobility firm has postponed final payment for its electric scooter S1 and S1 Pro. The bookings for these two e-scooters started in September with just a token amount of ₹499. The company has announced that it will now start asking for full payment from November 10.

Twitter users also took jibe at Ola for deferring the final payment. A user wrote, “Given the #FuelPriceHike, the time was ripe for @OlaElectric to (at least) have its electric scooter on road. It defies logic to announce prices in August 21 & make the product available in Jan 2022 (six months later)."

Given the #FuelPriceHike, the time was ripe for @OlaElectric to (at least) have its electric scooter on road. It defies logic to announce prices in August 21 & make the product available in Jan 2022 (six months later). #BookAndWait — Kapil Sharma | کلہن | कल्हण (@KapilSKalhan) October 19, 2021

Ola Electric has replied to the tweets saying, “Test rides start Nov 10 & most customers prefer a test ride before paying the balance amount. We've aligned the remainder payment with the start of test rides so you can test ride at your convenience & then pay balance. Be sure, this will have no impact on delivery timelines. Earlier, Ola Electric confirmed that its customers can finally take a test ride on S1 or S1 Pro electric scooters from November 10. It also promised to deliver the already booked scooters after the final payment is made within the ‘specific delivery window’ announced earlier."

In case any customer wishes to cancel booking for the electric scooter, Ola has promised to refund the entire amount.

