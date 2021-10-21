Ola Electric scooters S1, S1 Pro test rides, deliveries: All you need to know

Ola Electric has replied to the tweets saying, “Test rides start Nov 10 & most customers prefer a test ride before paying the balance amount. We've aligned the remainder payment with the start of test rides so you can test ride at your convenience & then pay balance. Be sure, this will have no impact on delivery timelines. Earlier, Ola Electric confirmed that its customers can finally take a test ride on S1 or S1 Pro electric scooters from November 10. It also promised to deliver the already booked scooters after the final payment is made within the ‘specific delivery window’ announced earlier."