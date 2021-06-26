Ola co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that phase 1 of its electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu is nearing completion. Agarwal, in a tweet announced that the construction site has been completely transformed from 'acres of empty rock land to the world's largest 2W factory.'

Aggarwal said, "In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team @OlaElectric"

In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/quwTIG9jPC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 26, 2021

Aggarwal recently shared another post announcing that the launch of the new e-scooter is close at hand. In the post he said the development has reached the stage where they just have to decide the colours of the new e-scooter. He also confirmed that Black is already an option.

Going by the teaser shared by Aggarwal, the Ola Scooter will have a minimalistic design language. The scooter will have a unique twin headlamp cluster surrounded by LED DRLs.

In addition to details about the scooter, Aggarwal had also shared details about the charging network for the new electric scooters.

Aggarwal announced that they will be setting up over 1,00,000 charging stations across 400 cities and towns in the country. The company will be setting up 5,000 charging points as part of this network in the first year. The fast charger for the scooter is expected to charge the scooter up to 50% in a matter of 18 minutes for a 75 km range. This also hints that the new scooter will come with a claimed range of 150 km in a single charge.

