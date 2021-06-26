Aggarwal announced that they will be setting up over 1,00,000 charging stations across 400 cities and towns in the country. The company will be setting up 5,000 charging points as part of this network in the first year. The fast charger for the scooter is expected to charge the scooter up to 50% in a matter of 18 minutes for a 75 km range. This also hints that the new scooter will come with a claimed range of 150 km in a single charge.