Ola Electric sells 1,100 cr e-scooters in two-day sale

Ola is also expected to invest $2 billion over the next five years to build an electric two-wheeler charging network with its partners. “Ola Electric’s massive sales figure certainly augurs well for the growth of high-speed electric two-wheelers. It will go a long way in expanding the existing market for electric two-wheelers ," said Piyush Chowdhary, analyst, smart mobility at CyberMedia Research (CMR) a research firm. “The entry of Ola Electric in the electric two-wheeler space will push the market for EVs. That said, it will still take some time for EV two-wheelers to dominate."

