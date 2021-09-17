Ola Electric completed two days of sales of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters. The company has revealed that it made over ₹1100 crores in sale within a period of just two days. On day 1 , the company announced that it made sales worth over ₹600 crore which it claimed is more than what the entire 2-wheeler segment makes in a single day in India.

The reservation window for the scooter will remain open for new buyers and the next sale will be conducted on 1 November. The booking amount and booking process will remain the same.

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal stated, “While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off! The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout."

He further added, “In total over 2 days, we have done over INR 1100 crores in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India."

Aggarwal also tweeted saying, “Day 2 of EV era was even better than Day 1! Crossed ₹1100Cr in sales in 2 days! Purchase window will reopen on Nov 1 so reserve now if you haven't already. Thank you India for the love & trust. You are the revolution!"

He confirmed that reservations remain open on olaelectric.com and that the company will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali. Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the window that ended yesterday will also be able to purchase on November 1.

