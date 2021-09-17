The reservation window for the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooter will remain open for new buyers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola Electric completed two days of sales of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters. The company has revealed that it made over ₹1100 crores in sale within a period of just two days. On day 1, the company announced that it made sales worth over ₹600 crore which it claimed is more than what the entire 2-wheeler segment makes in a single day in India.

Ola Electric completed two days of sales of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters. The company has revealed that it made over ₹1100 crores in sale within a period of just two days. On day 1, the company announced that it made sales worth over ₹600 crore which it claimed is more than what the entire 2-wheeler segment makes in a single day in India.

The reservation window for the scooter will remain open for new buyers and the next sale will be conducted on 1 November. The booking amount and booking process will remain the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The reservation window for the scooter will remain open for new buyers and the next sale will be conducted on 1 November. The booking amount and booking process will remain the same. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal stated, “While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off! The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout."

He further added, “In total over 2 days, we have done over INR 1100 crores in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aggarwal also tweeted saying, “Day 2 of EV era was even better than Day 1! Crossed ₹1100Cr in sales in 2 days! Purchase window will reopen on Nov 1 so reserve now if you haven't already. Thank you India for the love & trust. You are the revolution!"