Ola Electric has announced that the company has sold Ola S1 scooters worth more than ₹600 crore. The electric scooter company opened the sale on Wednesday for those who reserved it in advance.

Ola Electric claims that it has managed to sell 4 scooters every second of the first 24 hours. The value of the scooters sold is claimed to be more than what the entire 2W industry sells in a day.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal celebrated the milestone with a tweet saying, “India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day! Today is the last day, purchase will shut at midnight. So lock in this introductory price and buy on the Ola app before we sell out!"

India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day! Today is the last day, purchase will shut at midnight. So lock in this introductory price and buy on the Ola app before we sell out! https://t.co/TeNiMPEeWX pic.twitter.com/qZtIWgSvaN — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 16, 2021

Today will be the last day for consumers to purchase their Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. Those who have already reserved can purchase until midnight tonight at which point, the purchase window will close.

Consumers can continue to reserve their spot in the purchase queue. Purchase is only available on the Ola App.

EMIs for the Ola S1 starts at ₹2,999 whereas the EMIs for Ola S1 Pro starts at ₹3,199.

While making the advance payment, the estimated delivery month (Model-Variant-Pin Code combination) will be communicated to you.

Ola has also promised to communicate the exact date of delivery on dispatch of the buyer's Ola Scooter from the Ola Futurefactory.

The new Scooter comes with a driving range of up to 181 km for the S1 Pro and a top speed of up to 115kmph.

