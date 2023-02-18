Ola Electric signs memorandum to produce four-wheeler EVs in Tamil Nadu
- Ola Electric Mobility will invest ₹7,614 crore in the manufacturing facility to provide employment to 3,111 people.
Ola Electric Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government at Chennai Secretariat today. The company aims to establish a 20 GW battery manufacturing facility in the state to produce its four-wheeler electric vehicles.
