Ola Electric sold 25,000 scooters in December 2022, market share grew to 30%

Ola Electric sold 25,000 scooters in December 2022 in the country. The company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote in a post on Twitter. The company, as per his tweet now has a 30% market share.
Ola Electric sold 25,000 scooters in December 2022 in the country. The company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote in a post on Twitter. The company, as per his tweet now has a 30% market share.
“A December to Remember! We sold 25000 scooters & grew our market share to 30%. India’s EV revolution has truly taken off! 2023 will be even bigger. Onwards and upwards," he said in a tweet.
“A December to Remember! We sold 25000 scooters & grew our market share to 30%. India’s EV revolution has truly taken off! 2023 will be even bigger. Onwards and upwards," he said in a tweet.
Ola Electric offers three electric scooters in the country- Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air. Ola S1 Pro is the company’s first electric scooter that was launched in 2021. It is offered at a price range of ₹99999 to ₹1,39,999.
Ola Electric offers three electric scooters in the country- Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air. Ola S1 Pro is the company’s first electric scooter that was launched in 2021. It is offered at a price range of ₹99999 to ₹1,39,999.
Last year, Ola Electric introduced Ola S1 in August and Ola S1 Air in October. Ola S1 Electric scooter carries an introductory price of ₹99,999. While the Ola S1 Air comes with a price tag of ₹85,000. The electric scooter comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.
Last year, Ola Electric introduced Ola S1 in August and Ola S1 Air in October. Ola S1 Electric scooter carries an introductory price of ₹99,999. While the Ola S1 Air comes with a price tag of ₹85,000. The electric scooter comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.
Recently, the company rolled out MoveOS 3 to Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The MoveOS 3 brings a host of new features such as hill-assist, fast charging and more. It also upgrades the interface and functionality of existing features on the Ola S1 lineup. Hypercharging is one of the key features that come with the latest software update. The technology is said to offer up to 50 km driving range with just 15 minutes of charging.
Recently, the company rolled out MoveOS 3 to Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The MoveOS 3 brings a host of new features such as hill-assist, fast charging and more. It also upgrades the interface and functionality of existing features on the Ola S1 lineup. Hypercharging is one of the key features that come with the latest software update. The technology is said to offer up to 50 km driving range with just 15 minutes of charging.
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 brings proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. The feature allows users to unlock Ola electric scooters without keys. The feature, dubbed as ‘6th sense’ by the company, allows users to lock and unlock a scooter, powered by their walk. Z
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Ola Electric MoveOS 3 brings proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. The feature allows users to unlock Ola electric scooters without keys. The feature, dubbed as ‘6th sense’ by the company, allows users to lock and unlock a scooter, powered by their walk. Z
With the MoveOS 3, Ola electric scooters will also get Party mode. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. Other features coming with the MoveOS 3 are call screen on Ola dashboard and multiple moods. The call screen feature allows users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. While with the mods feature, users will be able to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds.
With the MoveOS 3, Ola electric scooters will also get Party mode. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. Other features coming with the MoveOS 3 are call screen on Ola dashboard and multiple moods. The call screen feature allows users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. While with the mods feature, users will be able to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.