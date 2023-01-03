Ola Electric sold 25,000 scooters in December 2022, market share grew to 30%

With the MoveOS 3, Ola electric scooters will also get Party mode. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. Other features coming with the MoveOS 3 are call screen on Ola dashboard and multiple moods. The call screen feature allows users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. While with the mods feature, users will be able to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds.