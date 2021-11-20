Ola Electric has announced plans to expand test ride locations for its electric scooters to more cities later this month. The next set of test ride locations will be operations in more cities from November 27, the fledgling electric vehicle company stated on Saturday.

The next set of cities that will see test ride points for Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters includes Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur and Nagpur.

Also Read: Ola gets special order from Netherlands Embassy for Ola S1 Pro. Read details

Ola had started test ride for its electric scooters in select metropolitan cities of the country earlier this month. Test rides for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters began in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata on November 10, followed by Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Pune on November 19.

Ola Electric had launched its first offerings for the electric vehicle market - S1 and S1 Pro on August 15 earlier this year. The reservation window for the scooters was opened online where buyers could reserve their units for ₹499.

Ola subsequently opened the entirely digital purchase window and will deliver the vehicles straight to buyers homes; there are no physical dealerships for the electric two-wheelers. The service and repair facilities for Ola Electric scooters will also follow the same model.

Ola intends to begin deliveries for its electric scooters to later this month. The company has said that it is on track to hand over scooters within the “specific delivery window" announced earlier and has decided to take final payment for the booked units from November 10.

Also Read: Ola electric scooter S1 Pro first ride review: What users say

Ola Electric claims its S1 scooter can go 121 km on a single full charge, whereas the more expensive S1 Pro model can run for 180 km on a once fully charged. The S1 variant comes with a price tag of ₹1 lakh, whereas the higher S1 Pro costs ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom price before state subsidies).

The Ola scooters come with three ride modes - Normal, Sport and Hyper, along with instant acceleration, stable high-speed ride, among others, there are also factors like a large display screen with an Android-based OS, app control, speakers, USB point for charging etc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.