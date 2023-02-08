Ola Electric to deliver its first car in 2024, says CFO
- The manufacturer company is focused on advanced stages of design and benefiting from the sharing of some technology deployed in its two-wheeler products, Kumar said in an interview in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Ola Electric Mobility Pvt, an electric-scooter maker is on track to deliver its first four-wheel vehicle in the second half of 2024, as per Chief Financial Officer G.R. Arun Kumar.
