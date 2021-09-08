LML scooters were very popular in the Indian market, right from the 1980s to the early 2000s. The company made scooters, mopeds and even motorcycles. Now, the brand is planning a comeback in a hotly contested but relatively new product segment, electric scooters.

The Kanpur-based company is planning to make a comeback by entering the EV two-wheeler market. LML plans to enter the market with an extensive strategy for India’s EV two-wheeler sector.

Currently, the company claims to be laying the groundwork to re-appear in the market. According to a statement by the company, the brand is backed up by large investments with an investing partner. However, the specifics were not shared. LML electric is planning to introduce a disruptive product in order to make the most of its re-appearance in the Indian market.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric said, “We’re extremely excited to make a significant comeback. We are actively working on the product development strategies in order to introduce a highly innovative product equipped with the best of technology to enable & strengthen the urban mobility space. We would like to empower the upper-middle and urban segments of society with our range of premium products to drive the change."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.