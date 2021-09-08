Ola Electric to get new rival as LML announces comeback with a ‘disruptive product'1 min read . 03:06 PM IST
Currently, LML Electric claims to be laying the groundwork to re-appear in the Indian market
LML scooters were very popular in the Indian market, right from the 1980s to the early 2000s. The company made scooters, mopeds and even motorcycles. Now, the brand is planning a comeback in a hotly contested but relatively new product segment, electric scooters.
The Kanpur-based company is planning to make a comeback by entering the EV two-wheeler market. LML plans to enter the market with an extensive strategy for India’s EV two-wheeler sector.
Currently, the company claims to be laying the groundwork to re-appear in the market. According to a statement by the company, the brand is backed up by large investments with an investing partner. However, the specifics were not shared. LML electric is planning to introduce a disruptive product in order to make the most of its re-appearance in the Indian market.
Sharing his thoughts on the same, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric said, “We’re extremely excited to make a significant comeback. We are actively working on the product development strategies in order to introduce a highly innovative product equipped with the best of technology to enable & strengthen the urban mobility space. We would like to empower the upper-middle and urban segments of society with our range of premium products to drive the change."
