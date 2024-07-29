Ola Electric to launch first all-electric motorcycle in India by 2025: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the company's first all-electric motorcycle will launch in India in early 2025. The new models will feature in-house developed batteries and will be detailed at an event on August 15. Ola Electric aims to further its EV market impact.
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, announced on Monday that the company's inaugural all-electric motorcycle will make its debut in India in 2025. This announcement came during a press briefing held in Mumbai to discuss Ola's recent IPO, where Aggarwal highlighted the company's ambitious plans to expand beyond its successful electric scooters, reported HT Auto.