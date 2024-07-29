Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, announced on Monday that the company's inaugural all-electric motorcycle will make its debut in India in 2025. This announcement came during a press briefing held in Mumbai to discuss Ola's recent IPO, where Aggarwal highlighted the company's ambitious plans to expand beyond its successful electric scooters, reported HT Auto.

Ola Electric has been known for its electric scooters, including the Ola S1 Pro, Ola S1 Air, and Ola S1X, but the company is now setting its sights on the electric motorcycle market.

As per the publication, according to Aggarwal, the first electric motorcycle will be available within the first half of 2025. More detailed information on the forthcoming models will be unveiled at an event scheduled for August 15.

Aggarwal also revealed that the new motorcycles will feature batteries developed by Ola Electric itself. These will be among the largest batteries seen in Indian electric motorcycles. "Starting from 2025, we will introduce EV batteries designed in-house," Aggarwal stated.

"We plan to launch our electric motorcycles within the first six months of next year," added Aggarwal.

While Ola Electric has ambitions to enter the electric car market in the future, Aggarwal emphasized that this is not a priority at the moment. He also addressed concerns about a potential slowdown in the EV market, asserting that the potential for growth remains substantial.

"The EV market is expanding, and we see no signs of a slowdown. Our goal is to position India as a leading global hub for electric vehicles," Aggarwal stated. The electric vehicle market in India has been dominated by electric scooters, with several startups challenging established brands.

To recall, Ola Electric had previously showcased the concept versions of its upcoming motorcycles, which include variants such as Roadster, Adventure, Cruiser, and DiamondHead. These models will be built on a single platform, with the DiamondHead expected to redefine the electric sports bike category.

