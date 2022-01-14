Ola Electric will open the final payment window for all the customers who have already paid ₹20,000 for its electric scooters on 21 January, said Ola Chairman and Group Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday.

“Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6 pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid (Rs) 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb," said Aggarwal while sharing a photo of the electric scooters at Ola's factory.

Further, the CEO also extended greetings for Lohri, Sankrati and Pongal to all his followers.

Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal!



We’re celebrating with our own harvest 🌾🛵 😎



Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb. pic.twitter.com/RZSAeclC0e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 14, 2022

The company will dispatch for the latest purchase during January and February. It had last month stated that it dispatched its electric scooters to all who have purchased them in the previous round.

Ola, which had in August this year forayed into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much-anticipated products citing global semiconductor shortage issue.

After opening bookings at ₹499, Ola had initially planned to start deliveries in October but was later pushed to November and then again to the second half of December.

"Update on December deliveries: We've dispatched vehicles to all who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process," Aggarwal said in a tweet.

He further said, "The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all."

While thanking all RTOs (Regional Transport Offices) for working with the company holidays to scale up this new digital process, Aggarwal said, "Lots of learnings for us on varied RTO systems, regulations across states. Will be faster with registration in future! Also, stay tuned for the next purchase window, opening very soon!!"

Aggarwal did not disclose the details of the number of units sold.

However, in September, when Ola Electric opened the online purchase process Aggarwal had declared that it sold scooters worth over ₹600 crore on the first day of the sale.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.