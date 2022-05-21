Ola Electric has announced that it will open a fresh purchase window for its electric scooter S1 and S1 Pro from today. It will be third purchase window to be opened by the Ola Electric after the company launched electric scooters last year.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, made the announcement on Wednesday on Twitter and also promising deliveries of these scooters will be done in ‘hyper mode'. Ola Electric has already started test ride camps in five cities across India. The prospective customers, who have booked the electric scooters, will be intimated by the EV maker via email.

The complete process of buying an e-scooter from Ola is completely online through its dedicated app. Customers will be able to choose the model, colour and add delivery location as well as finance their electric scooters through the app.

Opening the purchase window this weekend for all.



Those who have reserved will get early access. More details in email.



The new scooters will come with Ola Electric’s latest Move OS2 software updates. The new scooters will also come with features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and cruise control features.

Ola Electric's S1 Pro comes with a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions). The e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds.

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal also announced in a tweet that,"Looking at the excitement, we’ll give a free Gerua scooter to 10 more customers who cross 200km range in a single charge! We have 2 who’ve crossed, one each on MoveOS 2 and 1.0.16. So anyone can achieve!Will host the winners at the Futurefactory in June to take their delivery!"